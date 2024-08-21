BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Have Sinned | Why Is It Important to Confess Our Sins?
The Daniel Collins
In this heartfelt sermon, the speaker emphasizes the goodness of God and our duty to praise Him. The sermon focuses on the importance of recognizing and confessing our sins, drawing on biblical examples from the book of Exodus. The story of Pharaoh acknowledging his sin after experiencing God's judgment is highlighted to illustrate the necessity of repentance. The speaker encourages listeners to share the word of God and concludes with a reminder of the universal need for God's grace.


00:00 Introduction and Thanksgiving

00:58 Gratitude for Partnership

01:49 Song Reflection: Only a Sinner Saved by Grace

03:00 Introduction to the Series: I Have Sinned

03:39 Pharaoh's Confession and God's Judgment

07:02 The Purpose of God's Deliverance

10:31 Pharaoh's Reluctance and Final Plea

12:29 Conclusion and Encouragement


bible studyspiritual growthchristian teachingsdescriptrepentance and redemptiongod gracereligious sermonbiblical confessionsconfession of sinsexodus bible studyimportance of confessionpharaoh and mosesroderick webster sermonssalvation and forgivenessscripture readingssermon on sini have sinnedconfess my sinconfess your sin
