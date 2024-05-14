Brian Ruhe's Earliest Childhood Memory

I have the idea to record stories from my life. I've lived through all kinds of interesting anectdotes and stories whihc I have never told to anyone. I've noticed good speakers tell stories from their life and the lives of others so I want to do more of this. I start here with my first story, as it were.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a forward moving group.





https://universitygalacticus.org/

http://www.brianruhe.ca





https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/