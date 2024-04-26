© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Our Future At Stake" - Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Rule Out Serving as Trump's VP. In this episode of the PBD Podcast, Tulsi dives into recent polling data that positions her as a leading contender for the role of Trump's VP. She not only ponders the implications of these findings but also tackles a question posed by PBD: Why did she depart from the Democratic Party and align herself with this new direction?
Join the channel to get exclusive access to perks: https://bit.ly/3Q9rSQL
Download the podcasts on all your favorite platforms https://bit.ly/3sFAW4N