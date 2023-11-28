SPLITTING OF THE EARTH & MOON FOR THE ASCENSION!

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio on Radio Sol in Vienna, Austria (www.radiosol.at), I will be talking about the splitting of the Earth and moon, in preparation of the Ascension, with prayers for peace in the Middle East and in the Universe. Abigail with the Canada Corner will also be talking about the challenges facing Canada. This is an exciting time to be alive, and the Earth is rapidly ascending, and no planet has ever ascended from Third to Fourth to Fifth Dimension within only a few years. Although it is a challenging time, it is also an exciting time to be alive! I hope you can all join me for this amazing and important show! The show will be in both English and in German.To listen live, please go to “Out of this World Radio” under Facebook, or after the show on Brighteon.

OTW Radio is a listener support radio show at $5 a month or $50 for the year. If you would like to donate, please visit: www.outofthisworld1150.com and click on the Pay Pal buttons. Thank you so much everyone for all your beautiful love and support! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world!





For a world that's happy and bright,

and full of love and light!

Ted

Host, Out of this World Radio

10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time

Vienna Austria on Radio Sol Int. on Mondays,

12 noon to 2 pm Pacific Time

www.tedmahroutofthisworldradio.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Email: [email protected]