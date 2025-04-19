BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Tax Payers Bill of Rights - The Real Estate & Money Show Episode 29 - Kevin J Johnston
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 4 months ago

Welcome to Episode 29 - THE TAXPAYERS BILL OF RIGHTS of The Real Estate Show, your go-to podcast for navigating the complexities of tax savings and understanding your rights as a taxpayer in Canada. Join us as we explore practical tips, expert advice, and insightful discussions on maximizing your deductions, demystifying tax laws, and embracing the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Get ready to save smart and empower yourself with knowledge on this journey to financial freedom!


Whether you're an investor, entrepreneur, or simply someone looking to make the most of your money, Kevin J. Johnston is your go-to resource for unlocking the secrets to keeping more of your hard-earned cash. Join me as I uncover the power of tax-saving techniques and set you on the path to financial freedom!


Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time


LIVE ON:


www.FreedomReport.ca


and


www.X.com/KJJTV13


Please Like, Subscribe and share my content!


#realestate #taxes #banks #finance #business

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy