𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉™ 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙎𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (Odysee removes monetization) GASLIGHTING EPIC FAIL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
5 months ago

BRIGHTEON VIEWERS:


Wrote a long time ago in regards to the shadowbanning of the platform; does anyone have URLs to petitions to having those restrictions removed? Please submit to comments


𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏

Today, Odysee officially cut ties with Stripe, and in turn has removed monetization for your favorite creators on the platform.


All of this was set in motion months ago by one fat retard who couldn't handle being laughed at by Comrade Pond.

Truly impressive work.

ole fat Gregory likes to disable the comments on his videos so I took the liberty of setting up a place for you to let him know what you think.

original video:


https://odysee.com/@NightNationReview:5/TROGS-RUINED-STRIPE:f


https://odysee.com/@AWIVR:2/NNR-RUINED-STRIPE:c

https://imgflip.com/i/9qbsc5 - LOIC headshot


https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1910145699691249748


⁣Night Nation Review⚡Official on X: "@OdyseeHelp @OdyseeTeam are you guys even aware of the kind of crap these people are up to on your site? Is it even permitted to harass people for their own amusement, and stream snipe their shows on your platform? Don't think it is. I put a lot of work into my show, and I" / X


⁣https://archive.ph/LUNZt


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qbxv4


⁣AltCastTV, RUMBLE & Odysee thumbnail: https://pa1.narvii.com/6358/d53734a03a846ffc7238fb03b71fc45d0902092e_hq.gif


https://www.familyradio.org/bible/

