BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAGIC MEADOW MUSIC ALBUM by Huckleberry
HuckleberryMusic
HuckleberryMusic
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 11 months ago

 "Magic Meadow Music" is an original album about living in harmony with Nature.  I spent two years recording nature sounds in secluded settings in Idaho, Washington and Oregon with binaural recording which requires unique recording equipment to reproduce true stereo sound as the human ear hears it.  If you listen with quality headphones the nature sounds feel like you are really there.

Many musicians contributed to the production of "Magic Meadow Music" including a nine-piece string section, four French horns, flutes, oboe, recorders, piano, percussion, electric and acoustic bass, harmonica, choir, gong and four-string banjo along with many singing birds, croaking frogs, chirping crickets, chattering squirrels and bugling elk.

My originals vary widely in musical styles.  I write my music in multiple genres.  My songs include elements of rock, mellow orchestrations, bluegrass, folk, easy listening and a touch of country. 

(c) 1980  Originals by Huckleberry

(c) 2017 Album Cover

Use of music and album cover only by permission.

Please contact Sonic Bloom Publishing for permission, questions or comments.  

[email protected]


Keywords
original musichuckleberrymagic meadow musicnature music
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy