🇷🇺🇺🇦 Work of Russian drone pilots from the 110th brigade of the 1st AK to destroy dugouts on the front line.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 work of drone pilots from the 110th brigade of the 1st AK to destroy dugouts on the front line.
Source @Intel Slava Z