Bidenomics Fail?

Redpill: Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.

* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





Fox News | The Five (13 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346826446112