Bidenomics Fail?

Redpill: Incompetence vs. Malevolence
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.
* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (13 February 2024)