J6 'Bomber': The Hidden Hero

He found a pipe bomb that could have killed QueMala — but nobody knows who he is?

Why isn’t that guy a national hero?

Why is he dressed in ninja attire?





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 26 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v49flwr-this-is-a-totally-insane-story-ep.-2174-01262024.html