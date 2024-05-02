WEEDS OF WISDOM WITH HOSTESS K.C. APRIL 29TH 2024

WEEDS OF WISDOM





Kimberly “KC” Sunshine is a Wise Woman, herbalist & educator who came from Wall Street to the Weeds. After working her way to the top of the global finance world, it all came crashing down in 2008. Her world view was turned upside down. Experience is a wonderful teacher.





She was blessed to train with Susun S. Weed, completing a Shamanic Herbal Apprenticeship in 2008, with continuing study at the Wise Woman Center through 2018 when she moved to Florida from Long Island, New York.





KC began teaching in 2012 after the miraculous recovery of her friend from “terminal” stage 4 cancer. Diagnosed in 2009, this friend underwent chemotherapy, and 33 radiation treatments, and credits her recovery with the healing and nourishing herbal remedies & foods.





KC works as a wholesale mortgage broker serving 49 states, in her spare time she walks barefoot in her yard, tends to her flowering plants, enjoys sunsets on the gulf beaches, making herbal medicine in her kitchen, and meeting new “green allies” in the southern environment.





KC’s mission is to teach folks how to heal themselves using whole plants and foods as medicine. Nourishment is the key that unlocks health.





You can heal yourself with simple and inexpensive methods, foods and herbs.

The Wise Woman tradition is based on Ancient Mother Wisdom, where healing tools are as simple as a cup of hot tea, a soft touch on the cheek, or a hug. The Wise Woman tradition is not a set of recipes and lists of plant characteristics. The Wise Woman tradition uses intuition, plants, foods, herbs, animals, simple ritual, physical activities, lifestyle change and love on the healing journey.





We are all unique and only you can know what you need in your own healing and journey to wholeness. The Wise Woman tradition connects us with the healing energy of the plants and the animals, the stones and all that surrounds us. The Wise Woman tradition connects us to all the love that is within us. We talk with the plants, sing with the trees, ride the energies of the stones and learn important lessons from animals. We are All One!