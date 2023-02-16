© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.16 A comparison of ChatGPT's answers to several questions in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese:
1. Are there cases of organ harvesting from the Falun Gong practitioners in China? 2. What are the beliefs of the founder of Falun Gong - Mr. Li Hongzhi? The answers seem very much like official Communist Party documents, where anything anti-communist is said to be controversial.
ChatGPT繁简对比问题和答案：1.法轮功是否被活摘器官？2. 李洪志的信仰是什么？答案百分之百是共产党的官方文件，只要是反共产党的都存在争议。