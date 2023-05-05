'Wagner' Prigozhin states his Unhappiness with Colonel-General Mizintsev's Removal - Who Fought Against Ammo Shortages - May 5, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prigozhin has released a new video in which he alleges that Colonel-General Mizintsev, who was recently removed from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, was the only person fighting against ammunition shortages...
Russian ex-deputy defence minister joins Wagner as feud escalates, war bloggers report
Former Russian deputy defence minister Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev has joined the Wagner Group private militia as a deputy commander, Russian pro-war social media channels reported on Thursday.
In two videos posted, Mizintsev - clad in Wagner-branded combat gear - was shown visiting a training camp and touring Russian positions in the east Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.