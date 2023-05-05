BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Wagner' Prigozhin states his Unhappiness with Colonel-General Mizintsev's Removal - Who Fought Against Ammo Shortages - May 5, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
79 views • 05/05/2023

Prigozhin has released a new video in which he alleges that Colonel-General Mizintsev, who was recently removed from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, was the only person fighting against ammunition shortages...

Just in 2 hours ago from now:

Russian ex-deputy defence minister joins Wagner as feud escalates, war bloggers report

Former Russian deputy defence minister Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev has joined the Wagner Group private militia as a deputy commander, Russian pro-war social media channels reported on Thursday.

In two videos posted, Mizintsev - clad in Wagner-branded combat gear - was shown visiting a training camp and touring Russian positions in the east Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
