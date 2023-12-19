Create New Account
A Great Shaking is Coming
Blessed To Teach
Published 2 months ago

Prepare for what is coming. What can be shaken will be shaken. Take your stand. The time has come to choose your side. The side of an active living god who is bringing us to the best is yet to come or let the enemy take you to negativity. #greatshaking #takeyourstand

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/ocxuztsvre



trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening

