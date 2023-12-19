A Great Shaking is Coming

Prepare for what is coming. What can be shaken will be shaken. Take your stand. The time has come to choose your side. The side of an active living god who is bringing us to the best is yet to come or let the enemy take you to negativity. #greatshaking #takeyourstand
“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/ocxuztsvre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.