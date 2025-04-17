Once You See This Grift, You Can't Unsee It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is There Any Dirtbag The Dems Won’t Embrace?
* We try to solve real problems; they create imaginary concerns to manipulate public opinion.
* This time it’s not working.
* ‘Maryland dad’ is the latest awful prop for the latest awful narrative.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (16 April 2025)