MOTB Black Goo Nanotech Programable Matter Goo(gle) Demonic Intelligence

Use your discernment. Take the meet and throw out the bones. I don't believe in aliens from outer space. This is the black goo they found in the Falkland Islands in 1982. In my Opinion it is not a alien life form from outer space and it is more likely left-over fallen angel technology from before the flood. The scientist in the video has some good information mixed with bad information. Notice the spirals and hand with the eyeball in the clip with the scientist presentation.

Could this black goo be in the Covid 19 vaccine? Does this black goo have ancient AI intelligence? Did the Nazi's have this black goo?

Just Say No to the Covid 19 vaccine and test. Trust in Jesus Christ.







