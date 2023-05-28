HIGH ALERT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/3222000/us-navy-hit-chinese-hacking-campaign-report-says https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/05/28/asia-pacific/us-navy-hack-china/
https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/homeland-security/fy-23-fact-sheet
https://www.newsweek.com/emergency-satellite-phones-issued-senators-fuel-conspiracy-claims-1802141
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3688602-pentagon-confirms-us-in-talks-with-musks-company-over-funding-ukraines-starlink/
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3659726-musk-activating-starlink-satellite-internet-in-iran-after-biden-administration-relaxes-sanctions/
https://www.trtworld.com/middle-east/iraq-unveils-plans-for-dollar17b-asia-europe-transportation-project-13403159
https://saharareporters.com/2023/05/27/katsina-based-female-journalist-goes-hiding-over-threats-life-assault-nigerian-police
https://www.ntd.com/taiwan-reports-chinese-aircraft-carrier-sailed-through-strait_922102.html
https://saharareporters.com/2023/05/27/nigerian-police-order-divisional-headquarters-fish-out-personnel-collecting-bribe
https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2023/05/28/biden-cuts-deal-in-principle-with-republicans-to-avert-catastrophic-us-default/71314
https://apnews.com/article/iran-afghanistan-clash-water-rights-48324a0cdc9158713a39edae7460cd5e