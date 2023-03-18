BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Journey of a mission pilot - Daniel Lui - PAMAS
PatchSDA
03/18/2023

Awhile back Jonathan got to chat with Daniel Lui, a mission pilot working with PAMAS in the Philippines. Daniel shares his testimony of the journey God brought him on to become a mission pilot in the foreign missionfield.


To learn more about PAMAS visit Pamasmission.org

Daniel's blog: http://pilot4him.blogspot.com/


Let us know what you think in the comments below! And if you have any questions for us, please feel free to ask!


Subscribe if you want to join us on our journey! / @missionviewfinder


If you enjoyed this video please give it a thumbs up! :)


Let's connect! (We share encouraging spiritual content)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missionview...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/missionviewfind

