Are You In A Drought ? | What's Holding Back Revival?

In this heartfelt devotion, the speaker addresses the issues hindering spiritual revival, emphasizing the personal nature of revival. Through scriptures such as Jeremiah 3 and Haggai 1, they explore the reasons behind spiritual drought and offer encouragement and biblical insights. Key messages include the importance of steadfast faith, the effectiveness of prayer, and the continuous labor for God’s glory. The devotion concludes with a call to share the message and support each other in faith.
00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:50 The Need for Revival
02:53 Encouragement in Times of Spiritual Drought
04:03 Scriptural Insights and Encouragement
06:50 The Reality of Spiritual Drought
07:44 Reasons for Spiritual Drought
09:46 Conclusion and Call to Action