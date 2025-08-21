BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Livestock Struggling, Crops Declining — And Farmers or Ranchers Don’t Know Why
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
430 views • 4 weeks ago

FARM & RANCH EMF PROTECTION + 90-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE & SHOP NOW

Stan Steckler, owner of Grass Corp has been farming for decades. Pasture-based, no grain, generational knowledge. And yet — a few years ago, something changed.

Cows were getting sick. Conditions like laminitis and pink eye kept getting worse. Herd fertility dropped. Some animals were dying with no warning.

Stan hadn’t changed a thing on his farm. He knew his land. But something invisible was working against him.

Watch as Stan shares what happened after installing the Geofield EMF conditioner  — and why he believes no farmer, rancher, or homesteader can escape this unseen problem.

FARM & RANCH EMF PROTECTION + 90-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE & SHOP NOW


emfemf protectionvaccinefarmfarming5gconspiracydepopulationbioweaponsranchingranchsurvival and preppingcovidemf safe farmfood suppy
Chapters

00:00– Intro: Stan Steckler & Grass Corp

00:23– Crops & Livestock at Grass Corp

01:10– The Invisible Problem Puzzling Farmers in Modern Agriculture

01:42– Installing the Geofield Ag Conditioner as a Potential Solution

04:03– Detox in the Herd?

04:17– Changes in Cow Behavior After the Geofield?

04:45– Why Farmers Can’t Escape EMF Pollution?

05:10– Any Improvements in Pasture Quality & Diversity?

06:35– Dung Beetles & Farm Biodiversity?

06:57– Higher BRIX Levels in Forage?

08:07– Any Production Changes Observed?

08:48– How Easy Was the Geofield to Install?

09:11– Have There Been Improvements in Poultry?

09:38– Are Minerals More Effective After the EMF Conditioning?

10:33– How Essential Is Energy in Regenerative Farming?

11:10– Stan’s Advice for Farmers & Families Considering the Geofield

11:43– Closing

