The Lost Beauty and Honor of Protecting One Another

Why do the more biblically serious of us try so hard to warn our loved ones about things that they don't think are important for them to hear? Well, the answer for our tenacity to reach them is two reasons: First, It's because we know that there's a most critical layer of danger that they don't even know the're yet unaware of, and it goes way deeper than just the routine conspiracy theory layers that they think they're somewhat adequately aware of.... much deeper.

But second, the drive to warn them itself comes from having lived this deeper layer ourselves, having found the higher knowledge and true joy it brought us and thereby how it had then greatly amplified our compassion for wanting to share these things with them roughly a hundred fold, and to a point where our passion to urgently warn them comes from how we genuinely love them more than they can imagine or understand that we do, themselves not having yet felt this "peace that passeth all understanding".





If you struggle with similar family members, then please feel free to let me know if this helps you folks in explaining how our heartache in yearning to see them out of harm's way is not come of a desire to annoy, but out of a passion to protect them from things they can't yet see.





Blessings to all of you who might benefit from this one!





Love truly is the answer!

-dwaine





