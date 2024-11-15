Saint Michael the Archangel - Pray and prepare yourselves!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, these countries are going to suffer strongly: Germany, Belgium, Cuba, the Netherlands and Poland.
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the disease has already arrived, being excessively contagious, its mutations will be multiple.
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, diseases out of the laboratory are spreading rapidly. The man of science must stop laboratory testing on animals.
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray strongly for Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Mexico and Florida; pray for Europe.
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the tectonic plates are moving and you are suffering, you are shaken with force. Earthquakes of great intensity are occurring.
Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: remain vigilant, dengue hemorrhagic fever [2] is increasing on Earth. Pray and prepare yourselves!
