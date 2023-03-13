Knocking on Heaven's Door | Raign | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my favorite version of this song and I’m still knocking on Heaven’s Door!
LYRICS:
Mama take this badge from me
I can’t use it anymore
It’s getting dark too dark to see
I feel I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
O, oh…
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Mama put my guns in the ground
I can’t shoot them anymore
A cold black cloud is comin’ around
And I feel I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Feels like I’m
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Feels like I’m
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
O, oh…
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Feels like I’m
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Mama, tell me
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Feels like I’m
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
O, oh…
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
O, oh…
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Feels like I’m
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door
Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: (Matt 7:7)
For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. (Matt 7:8)