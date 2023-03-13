Knocking on Heaven's Door | Raign | Lyrics

This is my favorite version of this song and I’m still knocking on Heaven’s Door!

LYRICS:

Mama take this badge from me

I can’t use it anymore

It’s getting dark too dark to see

I feel I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door





Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door





Mama put my guns in the ground

I can’t shoot them anymore

A cold black cloud is comin’ around

And I feel I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door





Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door





Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door





Mama, tell me

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door





Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door





Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: (Matt 7:7)

For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. (Matt 7:8)