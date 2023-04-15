© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Apr 14, 2023
Without a proper risk-benefit analysis, governments have embarked on deindustrializing their nations, seemingly in unison, to make way for the unscientific and unattainable net zero dream. But, are they succeeding, or is Net Zero a big Zero?
#NetZeroBigZero #NetZero #GreenNewDeal
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i9fk8-net-zero-a-big-zero.html