X22 REPORT Ep. 3088b - Lion Is Getting Ready To Attack,Ukraine Comes Into Focus,Overthrow Of The US Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical Ep. 3088b - June 7, 2023
Lion Is Getting Ready To Attack, Ukraine Comes Into Focus, Overthrow Of The US Government
The [DS] is going after the lion, they are nipping and tugging and soon the lion will attack. The people need to see the election rigging, they need to see who was involved and which countries cooperated to overthrow the government of the US. Ukraine is now in focus, Biden is in focus and soon Obama. This system is being exposed and the people and the military are the key.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!