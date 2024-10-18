© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How is this not National News?
From James O’Keefe ‘A line in the sand’
Undercover pretending to seek asylum walks into New York Roosevelt Hotel
- No documentation or ID
- Immediately gets offered free room and a free tax payer funded flight anywhere in America
- Given an ID
It’s that easy
