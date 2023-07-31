© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
thehighwire Biden Makes Temporary Pandemic Preparedness Office Permanent
The HighWire with Del Bigtreehttps://rumble.com/v32ytou-biden-makes-temporary-pandemic-preparedness-office-permanent.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PaV6GrzIKdvw/
BIDEN MAKES TEMPORARY PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS OFFICE PERMANENT