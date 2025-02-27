WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER EXPLOSIVES DISCOVERED AT TESLA DEALERSHIP ⚥ [IS IT REALLY THOUGH❓]

The OG title of this video was, "Incendiary devices discovered at Loveland Tesla dealership, suspect arrested"...but that misses the entire point of posting [see below]:





https://gab.com/CANST/posts/114076272336546605





Officers obtained probable cause after, what they called, an extensive investigation that began on Jan. 29 and connected someone to the vandalism. FOX31's Rachel Saurer asked how the dealership has been targeted.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6OpmBJlrek





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9lp1eg [thanks to https://poa.st/@Leoban/posts/ArXsMMjmpJOW6CQxG4 🖲]





A 40-year-old woman was arrested after police say they found a number of explosives at a Colorado Tesla dealership, the latest incident in a string of apparent protests against Tesla CEO and DOGE leader Elon Musk.





Lucy Grace Nelson was charged with explosives or incendiary devices use, felony criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit felonies, according to a news release from the Loveland Police Department.





An "extensive investigation" was initiated Jan. 29 after the dealership was vandalized several times, with incendiary devices found at the business, according to authorities.





Police and jail records list Nelson as a female, though the department noted an alias of "Justin Thomas Nelson."





After the alleged initial incident Jan. 29, there were subsequent incidents Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, progressively becoming more severe.





Loveland Police Department Public Information Officer Chris Padgett told Fox News Digital in incidents prior to Nelson's arrest, there were "very offensive messages, derogatory in nature" left at the dealership.





During police surveillance, Nelson was allegedly spotted Monday night with additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism, according to Padgett.





She was arrested without incident, Padgett said.





After being booked into jail, Nelson was issued a $10,000 cash surety bond.





"The Loveland Police Department continues to work closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Denver Field Division with Federal charges likely to follow," according to Loveland Police.





Padgett said the department is not sure if others are involved, but there is no threat to the community.





Indivisible, an organization founded by former Democratic congressional staffers, has been urging liberals to stage demonstrations against Musk, Fox News Digital previously reported.





The activist group published a "tool kit" with protest recommendations, including a section about how to "take the fight to Elon."





It specifically includes steps for planning and executing a demonstration at Tesla dealerships, showrooms and factories.





"Members of the House of Representatives will be back on your home turf from Friday, February 14th, through Sunday, February 23rd, and it’s our opportunity to remind them who they work for," according to the group's website. "Fighting back against the Trump-Musk coup is going to take all of us."





The protests come after the Department of Government Efficiency began slashing spending at various federal agencies at the direction of President Donald Trump,





Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.





https://www.foxnews.com/us/woman-arrested-after-explosives-discovered-tesla-dealership?intcmp=tw_fnc