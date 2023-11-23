Dr.SHIVA™ – Zionism serves Satan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionism has nothing to do with Judaism. Zionism is a political mess, and Judaism is a religion, Zionism is a political ideology.
-Dr.SHIVA
Shiva4President.com
TruthFreedomHealth.com
Mirrored - Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD