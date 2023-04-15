Quo Vadis





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 15, 2023.





Dear children, humanity is ill and needs to be healed.





Only the truth will free men from the great spiritual blindness.





You are walking towards a painful future and the time has come for your return to the Lord.





Repent and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Testify that you are in the world but not of the world.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Do not allow the demon to deceive you.





Flee ye from the wide doors and embrace ye your cross with joy.





I am your Mother and I love you.





I do not want to oblige you, but what I say must be taken seriously.





Courage!





My Lord expects much of you.





Be faithful to the noble mission He has entrusted to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKhGmT4cl3c



