FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack near the Primorskaya administration building in Mariupol.

A local resident was caught red-handed when he was taking components of a homemade explosive device from previously prepared hiding places.

During interrogation, the man admitted that he was ordered by his Ukrainian handlers to place an IED near the building of the Primorsky District Administration. For this, he was promised a reward of 50 to 70 thousand rubles. A criminal case has been opened against the Mariupol resident.