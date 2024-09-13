Is the Elorza Crater a Spiritual Energy Vortex on Mars ?

The Elorza Crater provides plenty of proof that it was artificially engineered rather than having arose by an impact from outer space. The western edge of its perimeter makes an angle of 108° which is the same as the interior angle of a pentagon. This angle and other linear structures signal the presence of multiple pentagons which align to different features of the crater perimeter and even beyond the crater perimeter. In all, I detected 11 pentagons which mark important longitudes with their western vertices. The overall shape of the Elorza Crater fits the outline of the cross section of a human eye. Thus one of the intended functions of the Elorza Crater appears to be to symbolize an eye which overlooks the major mountains of Mars as well as the western Valles Marineris and the Hellas Basin. Remarkably, the placement of the Elorza Crater is such that many important sites are aligned to one of 5 straight lines which focus on the crater. As such, the Elorza Crater may represent a location of special psychic or spiritual energy on the planet.





