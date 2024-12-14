© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Ukraine a Key State for the New World Order?
43 views • 6 months ago
Is the Ukraine a key state for the New World Order? The president is unscrupulous and corrupt, the first lady is accused of child trafficking, a Satanist is the country’s ambassador and celebrities are doing business with prostitution and human trafficking. Besides all this, the USA is waging a proxy war from Ukraine against Russia, enriching its own defense industry in particular. And the global financial players such as BlackRock, Vanguard and JP Morgan lend money that can probably never be repaid, but is secured by Ukraine’s real assets such as oil and gas production as well as huge areas of arable land. Is this all about “defending Western values” or are completely different goals being pursued here?
Keywords
