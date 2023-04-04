Prophecy 65 "Evil Days Are upon you!" "I turn their own weapons against them" Air & food "is poisoned and you know not." "weapons of Heaven..the arsenal of the elements." (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

This is a Messianic Jewish Pentecostal Ministry that places Salvation in YAHUSHUA by far the most important. It is not obtaining specific spiritual gifts though they have importance. But there is much chaos/confusion in many organized churches, even Pentecostal ones. Such as a person must speak in Holy Tongues to be saved or filled with the YAH'S SPIRIT, or obtain other Gifts of HIS SPIRT. This is madness. YAH sharply rebukes such false doctrines of mere men. And please also know that the fallen angels do whatever they can to counterfeit all of the Gifts of The RUACH HA KODESH/HOLY SPIRIT. As we approach the very last days there is an increase in many organized churches of false manifestations. This is why BELOVED YAH instructs us to flee such abuse. So let us please humble ourselves and pray for discernment and YAH will reveal all truth to us. Please don't follow what YAH'S deems as biblically educated fools.



YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 65

GET READY! GET READY! GET READY! BE PREPARED, FOR THE EVIL DAYS ARE UPON YOU!

Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH

through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu



please visit

https://amightywind.com/home.html



Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html

Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html



And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html