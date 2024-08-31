Busker Mike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This street busker is a precious soul who has done his best to negotiate and accommodate our freedom rally speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. He is the one who booked the spot at the Post Office Building corner (of the Mall) and kindly allows us to make our speeches around the times he takes a break. What's more, he is a highly gifted guitarist and many people stop to listen to him, sitting on the Post Office steps until he is done. This video catches just a sample of his talent. Thank you Mike. You rock.