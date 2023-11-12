Janet Peterson Public Comment - Wake County School Board Meeting (06-20-2023)

I am de-monetized. Help support my work 🎥via ⬜STRIPE:

https://buy.stripe.com/fZebKCdtWbtd5t6cMM



🟪Zelle: [email protected]







If you want to support another way follow my 🟨Whatnot:

https://www.whatnot.com/user/steveyasell



🟧Substack:

https://substack.com/@yissilmissil



Backup channels:

yt @yissilmissil2

🟩https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264

🟥https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/

🟦https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell



http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com



in Cary, NC. #equity #indoctrination #parents



All Public Comments Here:

https://youtu.be/UeXAE6DK0tg



Wake County School Board Meeting Playlist Here:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3APxsMZWHC5ldleLqyzOka7



