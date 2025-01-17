The deep state WAGES WAR on Trump's nominees

- Trump's Deep State Battle and Tulsi Gabbard's Reversal (0:00)

- Defaulting on the Dollar to Combat the Deep State (2:28)

- Transitioning to a New Nation and Currency (4:44)

- The Need for a Foreign Scapegoat and Historical Precedents (10:58)

- Potential Resistance and Regional Secession (12:27)

- The Future of the United States and Trump's Vision (13:59)

- Historical Precedents and the Case for Reform (16:10)

- Preparing for Financial Collapse and Protecting Assets (19:04)

- Promoting Ranger Deals and Third-Party Partners (20:32)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement to Prepare (24:35)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/