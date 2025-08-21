Reasons why Muslims do Not get Vaccinated By TPQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I am giving you the reasons why muslims do not take vaccins like for example when Satan said in chapter 2 the women verse 119. Verily, I will mislead them, and surely, I will arouse in them false desires; and certainly, I will order them to slit the ears of cattle, and indeed I will order them to change the nature created by Allah." ( for example gmo products, Crispr, genetically changing creations; transhumanism, covid 19 mRNA BIO MIXED TECH vacciens, all vaccines) the list goes on. Fall back from the Disillusion that Poison will Protect you against Future Diseases.