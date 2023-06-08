Alex Jones Decodes Tucker Carlson's First Episode of His New Show on Twitter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson’s first episode of his ten-minute new show Tucker on Twitter started off strong but went off the rails quick with talk about how an alleged “whistleblower’s” unproven claims that the US government recovered alien craft proves that “UFOs are actually real” and “apparently so is extraterrestrial life.”