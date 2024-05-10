© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kikestan is On FIRE!
The fire from Hezbollah's missiles on Kyriat Shmona has spread and the civil defense is unable to stop it.
Yedioth Ahronoth Hebrew newspaper:
Numerous fires in the Kiryat Shmona area, and dozens of homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the missile bombardment carried out by Hezbollah. 2024/05/10
