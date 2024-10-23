Lebanon: Another house demolished in Aita by Israeli soldiers - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli soldiers continue to post on social media their demolition of civilian houses in Aita al-Shaab. Another house demolished in Aita by Israeli soldiers.
No military targets, no Hezbullah, just terror.
Adding:
According to Al-Jadeed, the body of Sayyed Hashem and another Hezbollah commander named Ali Muhammad Bahsoun were located.
Extraction of the bodies of the martyrs will continue tomorrow. It is estimated that 24 have been killed on 4-Oct, all from Hezbollah senior military leadership.