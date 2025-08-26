BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Great Unwind: How Trump is Dismantling the Fed & IRS in Plain Sight
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
137 views • 3 weeks ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://rumble.com/v6xv44w-global-financial-reset-august-20th-2025.html


Retired Lt. Col. Thomas J. Lennox pulls back the curtain on the entire financial control matrix. He connects the dots from the unconstitutional IRS and Federal Reserve—claiming we are all "debt slaves" owned by the Vatican from birth—to the thwarted black hat plan to corral wealth into a controlled crypto system.


He then outlines the stunning transition already underway: the implementation of the Quantum Financial System (QFS), the end of the IRS, and a January 2026 deadline for the elimination of all debt. This is a briefing on the greatest financial liberation in history.


federal reservedebt slaveryunconstitutional irsthomas j lennoxfinancial control matrixvatican ownershipbirth bo
