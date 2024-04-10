The fig tree will give fruit!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #69; A study in Luke 21 and Matthew 24 will teach us we can't align prophecy written in Isaiah chapter 66 with the rebirth of Israel in 1948. Many Christians confuse and conflate the wrong prophecies with the wrong scriptures. If you are unwilling to truly take your time and study the accuracy of the WORD, you may fall into this confusion.