7500 Year Silent Volcano Wakes

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle





https://civilizationcycle.com/









Unseasonable cold fronts are sweeping across North America threatening crops with frost at harvest time. A dormant Iranian volcano has roared back to life after 7,500 years stirring ancient mythology. From electrified skies to once-in-a-millennium floods, strange creatures washing ashore, and financial systems under stress, the signal shift is global.





💧✨ Hydration Drink Mix with Natural Sea Water Minerals ✨💧

https://vni.life/daviddubyne.performlyte

Nutrition That Gets In

















https://alfavedic.com/civilization









Science-backed supplements with absorption technology you won’t find anywhere else

Head to vni.life/Civilization and use Code CYCLE20 for 20% off your first order





The Alfa Vedic Illumined™ series addresses these needs from a fusion of clinical & old world alchemical perspective.





Illumined Shrooms™ combines 6 powerful mycellium in a Fulvic Mineral delivery system selected for their synergistic compatability perfectly proportioned to deliver heteropolysaccharides and beta glucans known for their immune-modulating, restorative and protective actions. Potent organic extracts of Cordyceps, Reishi, Agaricus blazei, Turkey Tail, Lion’s Mane, Chaga & pure Fulvic Minerals.





https://alfavedic.com/shrooms









Rebuild Tooth Enamel Naturally





Dental Solutions





REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED ORAL HYGIENE & SYSTEM DETOXIFICATION All-Natural Restorative Tooth Serum from Alfa Vedic a way to Reverse Cavities Naturally





https://alfavedic.com/civilization