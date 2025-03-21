Faith Leaders Pray With President Trump In Oval Office. Utah Governor Signs Sunday Business Closure

Faith leaders gather around Trump to pray in Oval Office. Also, President Trump mentioned the importance of Sunday church attendance. The White House released a photo of faith leaders gathered around Trump in prayer inside the Oval Office. Faith leaders from across the country visited President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday, where they prayed with the commander-in-chief. The White House posted an image of the leaders gathered in prayer around Trump as he sat at his desk. William Wolfe, the executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, posted the same image. Robert Jeffries, the pastor at the First Baptist Dallas church, also remarked on the visit. WallBuilders founder David Barton, who was with the faith leaders, said it was "an honor" to pray for Trump.





In a video, Barton said Trump was supportive of faith-based programs and policies that are "reflective of family and faith and values." WallBuilders aims to educate the public on how the Bible has played a pivotal role in the founding of the nation.





In February, Trump signed an executive order to establish the White House Faith Office as part of the Domestic Policy Council. The order states the new office will consult with faith leaders on various topics, including "defending religious liberty."





Gov. Cox signs Utah law letting cake shops stay closed on Sunday without penalty. Local Nothing Bundt Cakes owners said the law protects their right to worship. Gov. Cox has signed HB441, Franchisee Protection Act, into law. The bill would ban corporations from forcing shops to open on Sundays contrary to original contracts.

If the bill had not passed, local Nothing Bundt Cakes stores could have faced legal action.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a new bill into law on Monday that will allow a group of nearly two dozen Nothing Bundt Cakes stores in Utah to stay closed on Sundays without facing legal repercussions from their corporate franchisor.





The stores could have faced a difficult alternative if the Legislature had failed to pass HB441, Franchisee Protection Act, which will go into effect immediately after receiving supermajority support from lawmakers.





Nothing Bundt Cakes owners were notified midway through the 2025 legislative session that they had until March 7 to comply with a new rule mandating that they open for at least five hours on Sundays or risk losing their bakeries. The bill received a final unanimous vote on March 7, with just hours left in the session.





“We are so grateful for the passing of the Franchisee Protection Act,” said Kelly Clayton, the owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in St. George and Spanish Fork. “This bill not only protects us but all franchisees from unfair practices by big corporations. Most of all we owe our thanks to the Lord for helping us to maintain our right to rest, be with family and worship him on his Sabbath day.”





HB441 was introduced after multiple business owners approached Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, about a recent policy change requiring them to open on Sundays contrary to their original contract — and their religious beliefs.





Ivory brought the issue to Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, who owns a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Taylorsville. Fillmore answered Ivory’s questions but chose not to involve himself in the bill, Ivory said.





Ivory described the situation facing franchisees as having an “an economic gun to their head” because many Nothing Bundt Cakes owners, including Clayton, had invested their life savings into opening up shops with the understanding that they could stay closed on their day of worship.





Utah’s new law prohibits a franchisor, like Nothing Bundt Cakes, from requiring a franchisee to open on a day of worship if it conflicts with a sincerely held religious belief, unless the original franchise agreement clearly includes the requirement.





