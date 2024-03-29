BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bridge Collapse: Nothing Adds Up
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
375 views • 03/29/2024

We Are Getting More Questions Than Answers

* Investigators tell us it could take 24 months to find answers re: one of the worst maritime disasters in American history.

* An elite Coast Guard team is inspecting 13 CDC containers of Hazardous Materials (some of which were breached).

* Why is the CDC shipping 764 tons of HazMats to Sri Lanka?

* Why did the Dali perform the same maneuver as the Titanic?

* Was it cyber-attacked with Remote Towing Technology?

* Why is the black box missing 2 minutes of data?

* Investigative reporter Lara Logan is sounding the alarm.

* According to her sources, this could have been a cyber attack on our economy and infrastructure.

* CISA is now investigating — but why if there is no evidence of a cyber attack?


The full episode is linked below.


Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (28 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4m5222-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-3-28-24.html

Keywords
cover-upcdcjoe bidenntsbgrant stinchfieldremote accessbaltimoresteve bannonmarylandlara loganccpchinese communist partyhazmatdalichesapeake baycisahazardous materialcontainer shipfrancis scott key bridgeouter harbor bridgepatapsco riverremote towing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy