Bridge Collapse: Nothing Adds Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are Getting More Questions Than Answers
* Investigators tell us it could take 24 months to find answers re: one of the worst maritime disasters in American history.
* An elite Coast Guard team is inspecting 13 CDC containers of Hazardous Materials (some of which were breached).
* Why is the CDC shipping 764 tons of HazMats to Sri Lanka?
* Why did the Dali perform the same maneuver as the Titanic?
* Was it cyber-attacked with Remote Towing Technology?
* Why is the black box missing 2 minutes of data?
* Investigative reporter Lara Logan is sounding the alarm.
* According to her sources, this could have been a cyber attack on our economy and infrastructure.
* CISA is now investigating — but why if there is no evidence of a cyber attack?
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (28 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4m5222-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-3-28-24.html