Fox News CAVES To Dominion: Victor Davis Hanson Reacts To Fox’s FIRING Of Tucker Carlson

Stew Peters Show





May 18, 2023





Since firing Tucker Carlson, ratings at Fox News continue to decline as Americans change the channel.

Victor Davis Hanson joins Stew to talk about Fox News' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and the firing of Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson was willing to ask the tough questions that no one in the mainstream media would dare ask.

Tucker was one of the first to question whether the vaccines would work the way Anthony Fauci claimed.

He also questioned whether it was wise to give the corrupt country of Ukraine offensive weapons to use against Russia.

Tucker’s show was a forum where he questioned Republican orthodoxy which angered RINOs like Paul Ryan.

Tucker Carlson recently indicated his show is coming back but will be made available on Twitter.

Americans need a free speech platform open to the masses.

Will Elon Musk allow Twitter to be that needed platform, now that WEF’s Linda Yaccarino is in charge?'

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ojmuq-fox-news-caves-to-dominion-victor-davis-hanson-reacts-to-foxs-firing-of-tuc.html



