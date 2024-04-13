BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rep of Japan at 'UN Security Council' - Tokyo "will not accept the Russian Nuclear Threat" - Tragedies of Hiroshima & Nagasaki - not mentioning that atomic bombings were by the USA
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
44 views • 04/13/2024

The representative of Japan stated at the UN Security Council on Ukraine that Tokyo "will not accept the Russian nuclear threat" and that the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki should never be repeated, without mentioning that the atomic bombings of the two cities were carried out by the USA.

In the next sentence they condemned the transfer of North Korean weapons to Russia, but failed to mention the NATO weapons being transfered to Ukraine.

And then got upset because...wait for it... Russia transfered a Russian made car to North Korea.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
