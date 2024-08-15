BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BRAVING THE STORM ₪ WHY ANA KASPARIAN JOINED BEN SHAPIRO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 9 months ago

Tired of her failed grift on TYT and her rapidly expiring eggs, Ana fully joins the dark side:


www.tyt.com


Ana Kasparian joins Ben Shapiro for a heated discussion despite the risks. Find out why she believes it's crucial to engage in these debates and how it can bridge divides in America.


The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET.


Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks...



SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

FACEBOOK: ☞ / theyoungturks

TWITTER: ☞ / theyoungturks

INSTAGRAM: ☞ / theyoungturks

TWITCH: ☞ http://www.twitch.com/tyt


? Merch: http://shoptyt.com


❤ Donate: http://www.tyt.com/go


? Website: https://www.tyt.com


?App: http://www.tyt.com/app


? Newsletters: https://www.tyt.com/newsletters/



If you want to watch more videos from TYT, consider subscribing to other channels in our network:


The Watchlist / watchlisttyt


Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey / indisputabletyt


Unbossed with Nina Turner / unbossedtyt


The Damage Report ▶ / thedamagereport


TYT Sports ▶ / tytsports


The Conversation ▶ / tytconversation


Rebel HQ ▶ / rebelhq


TYT Investigates ▶ / @tytinvestigatesreports



#TYT #TheYoungTurks #BreakingNews


TrumpDebateKamala



#TrumpAssassinationAttempt #PoliticalViolence #BreakingNews #TrumpRally #HeroicActs #SecretService


#AnaKasparian #TYT #BenShapiro #WorkerCoops #YouthInnovation #EconomicDebate #FutureOfWork #DemocraticWorkplaces #StartupCulture #YoungEntrepreneurs #EconomicChange #TaxSystem #TaxDebate #MultiLayeredTaxation #IncomeTax #CapitalGainsTax #EstateTax #EconomicPolicy #FairTaxation #LocalGovernance #StateRights #PoliticalDebate #Governance #FederalVsLocal #StateIndependence #andrewtatedebate #tatespeech #EvolvingNorms #SocietalProgress #PolicingThePast #Debate #CulturalChange #ChecksAndBalances #GovernmentReform #PoliticalDebate #RepublicPrinciples #DonaldTrump #BenajminNetanyahu #Israel #Palestine #USPolitics #Misinformation #MediaAccountability #JournalismEthics #NewsIntegrity #MediaDebate #ProgressiveTaxation #NorthernEurope #EconomicPolicy #IncomeTaxDebate #SocialServices #TaxBurden #FiscalPolicy #TheYoungTurks #FoxNewsDebate #TVShowRevival #BipartisanAppeal #ControversialCharacters #MediaTrends #AudienceDiversity #TelevisionDebate #PopularCulture #EntertainmentIndustry #MelaniaTrump #ZeroTolerancePolicy #ImmigrationDebate #FirstLady #TrumpAdministration #PoliticalCritique #PolicyImpact #PublicStatement


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8IHtcTotiU

Keywords
ben shapirothe daily wirethe young turksana kasparianthe dark sidegriftmulti pronged attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy