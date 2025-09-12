2025-9-12 if you don't love God, HE will give your mind over to believe things like this...

Here are some verses to show you, that you don't play around with God, or HE who is more powerful than you, can make your "wisdom" foolishness, can cause your spirit to do unthinkable things, and HE can literally destroy at any moment, even while you are truly in your spirit, worshipping yourself..."the creature"...instead of, the...Creator...God...Yahuah. Many men use God to gain favor before other men who do not know God, and the more lies they speak, the more the others fall for and follow them. We have many examples of the false prophets, of those who the evil king's would seek to for advice, rather than the faithful servants, prophets, and priests of Yahuah, whom almost no one wanted to listen to, because the things they said went against their will and desire. But for all the stories and the judgments, men still do what they want to do, and the judgments/fire still proceed from the throne of God, but the righteous and faithful are able to see them, for the Father hath made it known unto them, because they love Him, and the Father does not want us to follow in their stupid example, but to fear Him, which is the beginning of all true wisdom, to hear Him, obey His voice, keep His commandments, and to be a separate, holy, righteous, peculiar people...who say "no" to everything of this place, this people, their desires, ideals, idols, gods whom they have created in their own minds to allow them to act the way that they do, not covenanted, not keeping His commandments, not separated, not peculiar, speaking like worldly bayblonians, of whom this whole spiritual walk is a mystery to them, cannot come, could not endure, will not choose the cross of their separation, will not endure the fire of purification, but will be rewarded with the fire of His wrath, for which they are burned, and with no shame, do not lay it to heart. Do not be like them!





Rom 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness...

Rom 1:21 ....but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

Rom 1:22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

Rom 1:24 Wherefore God also gave them..........(read that again....God gave them up...God gave them up......you never want to become that person...don't follow them who have been given over, because they failed their tests when God was proving them, and now they are just another false prophet on the internet speaking stupid things of which they understand nothing, their own speech confirming who they are, evident unto all that they neither know or keep His law, it is not written into their heart, their hearts have not be regenerated to the Father, they do walk in covenant with Him, they did not have the faith to come out, so the Father has given them over.......God gave them up...



Rom 1:26 For this cause God gave them up...

(and I know in this set of scriptures, we see how God is giving them up to vile affections, lusts, and desires....but HE also gives their minds over to believe all the lies you have heard and read on the internet too, so that their end, is, that they twist the scriptures to their own destruction.........even.........while, all the while, they are professing to know and glorify God; it really is a strange thing to behold.)





2Pe 3:14 Wherefore, beloved, seeing that ye look for such things, be diligent that ye may be found of Him in peace, without spot, and blameless.

2Pe 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation (that's our trial by fire people, that same trial that you know all to well, that your religious friends and family members will never embark on...you can tell the difference between them and you, even the spirit of the Father in you confirms it. Do not ever turn away from Him, embrace everything HE says and shows you about everything and everyone around you. Pray things, like, "Father, You are all that I have in this world, please do not lead me astray as I see the examples of them that hate You all around me. Please, keep me, preserve me from this evil generation forever! help me to love You and to keep Your commandments, teach them to me, and I will do them. Help me to obey Your voice in all the things that You command me to do. Empower me with boldness in my spirit to stand for You, and give me a heart that I don't have that will never ever turn back.) ...so that I don't become like them...who...)

2Pe 3:16 As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.

2Pe 3:17 Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own stedfastness.

(Be faithful to God, and HE will be faithful to you. Is HE your husband? or not? then don't cheat on Him!)









